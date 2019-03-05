SCTL: Thiruvananthapuram looks the healthy smart way

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon receive a major facelift with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation all set to implement a number of infrastructural and civic projects under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) in the coming days. Open gyms, public toilets, information kiosks and bus facilities figure in the list of projects that come under SCTL.

According to officials, the work of the gyms will begin next week and will be implemented at a cost of Rs 31 lakh. Public toilets will be installed for Rs 48 lakh at major locations, while information kiosks will be set up at Rs 29 lakh. The aim is to ensure the city is more safe and accessible to the public.

Better toilets will be

introduced under the project | EPS

Three open gyms

As part of the project, open gyms will be constructed in Gandhi Park, Sree Chithira Thirunal Park and Sreekanteswaram Park. The parks were chosen after conducting an area-based development assessment.

Gym equipment which can withstand climatic changes and used outdoors will be brought for the purpose. Officers said it will be modelled in the likes of gyms which are popular in cities including Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The equipment will cater to people of all age groups.

“The open gym has been planned with the aim of keeping the fitness aspect in mind. People who are not able to stick to gym schedules will find it convenient to use these gyms,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The tenders for the projects have already been called and will be implemented soon.

“We plan to merge innovative plans and technology. All the projects are at the execution stage and will be completed within three months,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, SCTL general manager.

Other facilities

The other facilities include a multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor, smart bus-shelters and installation of solar panels at various identified locations in the city. Smart bus shelters will be constructed by Corporation under the Smart City project. The tender for the project has already been finalised and the construction will be completed within six months.

The smart bus shelters will boast of facilities including FM radio and Wi-Fi hotspot facilities. Apart from this, it will also have basic amenities like drinking water, electronic information boards which screen timings and schedule of the buses, LED lighting and mobile charging stations. Solar roofing will also be adopted at the Legislative Assembly, reserve bank and railway station. "We are also planning to adopt smart roads soon. We hope to complete these projects within this financial year,” said Prasanth.

Public toilets and information kiosks

Public toilets will be constructed in six places in the city. Upgradation of existing public toilets have been included under the 'urban basic services'. Procedures are in progress and will be completed soon. “We have decided to keep away contractors who have failed to maintain the existing toilets in the city. The present toilets will also be modernised and maintained to make it more people-friendly,” said Prasanth.

Information kiosks will also be installed at the KSRTC complex and railway station so that the public can have access to relevant information.