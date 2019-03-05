Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SCTL: Thiruvananthapuram looks the healthy smart way

Information kiosks will be installed at the KSRTC complex and railway station so that the public can have access to relevant information.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

The city will soon receive a major facelift with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation all set to implement a number of infrastructural and civic projects under the SCTL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon receive a major facelift with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation all set to implement a number of infrastructural and civic projects under the  Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) in the coming days. Open gyms, public toilets, information kiosks and bus facilities figure in the list of projects that come under SCTL. 

According to officials, the work of the gyms will begin next week and will be implemented at a cost of Rs 31 lakh. Public toilets will be installed for Rs 48 lakh at major locations, while information kiosks will be set up at Rs 29 lakh. The aim is to ensure the city is more safe and accessible to the public.

Better toilets will be
introduced under the project | EPS

Three open gyms

As part of the project, open gyms will be constructed in Gandhi Park, Sree Chithira Thirunal Park and Sreekanteswaram Park. The parks were chosen after conducting an area-based development assessment. 
Gym equipment which can withstand climatic changes and used outdoors will be brought for the purpose. Officers said it will be modelled in the likes of gyms which are popular in cities including Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The equipment will cater to people of all age groups. 
“The open gym has been planned with the aim of keeping the fitness aspect in mind. People who are not able to stick to gym schedules will find it convenient to use these gyms,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. 
The tenders for the projects have already been called and will be implemented soon. 

“We plan to merge innovative plans and technology. All the projects are at the execution stage and will be completed within three months,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, SCTL general manager.
Other facilities 

The other facilities include a multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor, smart bus-shelters and installation of solar panels at various identified locations in the city.  Smart bus shelters will be constructed by Corporation under the Smart City project. The tender for the project has already been finalised and the construction will be completed within six months.

The smart bus shelters will boast of facilities including FM radio and Wi-Fi hotspot facilities. Apart from this, it will also have basic amenities like drinking water, electronic information boards which screen timings and schedule of the buses, LED lighting and mobile charging stations. Solar roofing will also be adopted at the Legislative Assembly, reserve bank and railway station. "We are also planning to adopt smart roads soon. We hope to complete these projects within this financial year,” said Prasanth.

Public toilets and information kiosks 

Public toilets will be constructed in six places in the city. Upgradation of existing public toilets have been included under the 'urban basic services'. Procedures are in progress and will be completed soon. “We have decided to keep away contractors who have failed to maintain the existing toilets in the city. The present toilets will also be modernised and maintained to make it more people-friendly,” said Prasanth.

Information kiosks will also be installed at the KSRTC complex and railway station so that the public can have access to relevant information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation SCTL  Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited Sree Chithira Thirunal Park Thampanoor Public toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp