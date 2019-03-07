For professional bike stunt performers, safety comes first

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though stunt-bikers often face backlash by the public, there exists bikers who make a career out it. These are professional stunt performers who believe it to be a sport and follow rules before performing a stunt in public. They take precautions right from checking the ground where the stunt is performed, to the barricades that are used during these stunts for the safety of the audience.

Ghost Ryderz is a professional stunt riding team in the city which has been luring people with their mind-blowing stunts for more than 10 years.“Although it is not much welcomed in our state, it is more like a career for us. Before doing any stunt, we check the motorcycles, helmets, jackets, chest protectors, gloves and ankle-protecting jeans. Injuries do happen but it is comparatively less if the person is a professional stunt performer,” said Mikhil Mohan, team director of Ghost Ryderz.

Professional stunt riders usually inspect the area before their performance for safety. "Any professional stunt rider should reach the venue three hours before the performance to check the ground. Barricades are very important and mostly for our performance, we ask for metal or bamboo barricades to ensure the safety of the audience,” said Mikhil. Professional teams also have an ambulance at the venue.

Expressing his dismay on the recent incidents that occurred in colleges, Mikhil said, “The youngsters had used an Audi car featured in a way where it cannot be drifted. The space was also a basketball court which is barely enough for three motorcycles to perform stunts.” Ghost Ryderz are planning to create awareness about illegal stunt performers and form an all stunt-performers organisation in the city.

Razak A R of DNA Rods said, “ I saw YouTube videos and started doing stunts in deserted areas. As many accidents are being caused due to biking, professional stunt riders are at a loss. It often becomes fatal when unprofessional riders perform stunts purely by copying the professional stunt performers.”

There are professional stunt performers who have been participating in off-road competitions. Vishnujith T L of Team Xtremerz started doing stunts at the age of 22 and has been participating in many off-road competitions. “Bike stunts are considered to be a sport in other countries but in India it is considered illegal. When we are doing a particular stunt, it should be done properly. Otherwise, it can be fatal and lead to accidents. Unless you are good at it, it shouldn't be attempted,” he said.