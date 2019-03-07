Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation issue: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan flays Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come out against Shashi Tharoor MP in the Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation issue. Terming Tharoor’s silence in the issue mysterious, Kodiyeri said it should be suspected whether the MP acted as a middle-man in the alleged deal in which Adani group won the bid.

The Left will go to any extent, including approaching the Supreme Court, against the Adani Group running the airport, he said. Addressing media persons here, Kodiyeri alleged there was a mystery behind Adani Group winning the contract for the airport.

“The airport is adjacent to the Vizhinjam Seaport. Adani Group is constructing the Vizhinjam Port too. If they run the airport too, there are chances in future they give more focus to cargo handling through the airport,” Kodiyeri said.