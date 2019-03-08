A cry out for saving nature

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having studied at the Government College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, PR Satheesh received research grants from the National Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Scholarship for Young Artists from the Ministry of Human Resources. But he admits, he hasn’t been too keen on showing his work widely — this is, in fact, his first major show. The artist, who lives with his family and helps them run a simple farming business, tells us about the concerns that define his canvases.



‘Making a strong impact’

The works at the Biennale are mostly experimental and in advanced forms of art — each

artist presents their own vision in highly expressive works. The larger purpose of art here is mostly for designers, architects and all kinds of creative people to come and see the spread of works — and they all take back some form of influence and inspiration. Artists don’t usually travel on a narrow path. At a festival like this, our visions get combined, in a sense. We are all looking for new visions, and new visuals. And, all of this definitely contributes to society.

P R Satheesh

I come from a farming community in the east of Kerala, along the border of Tamil Nadu, at a place named Bison Valley, near Munnar. I was born and brought up there, and as an artist, I usually don't participate in too many shows or exhibitions. In fact, this is my first major show. I have always been surrounded by farmers and labourers in a wild landscape — and my expressions often feature figurative elements, and human faces. My concerns, meanwhile, are mainly about development and the environment. My paintings happen as spontaneous images — they come from deep inside, possibly from some part of my subconscious, I believe. Even I wonder, at times, when I see these images appearing on my canvas — and some of them can be fearful images. I realise that my concerns are mainly about human interference with nature, and their consequences on the environment. I come from a serene landscape — and the changes I witness around me, make me very worried, and even angry.

Even when I stay in Kochi, where I have a few artist friends, and I ’ve rented a studio — it’s a very different atmosphere. The people, the buildings, the city set-up — I’m not very comfortable with all of that, but I like to watch people, living in their surroundings, and in their communities. You see, back in my village, there are very few people — maybe about 5,000 or so. And there are only one or two artists.

It’s like a forest, where you can sit under a tree, and make sketches. We live to preserve the forest, and we also grow spices — like cardamom, pepper and so on.

I also continue to work as a farmer, apart from being an artist. And I’m always concerned about the changes happening around me. In my village, we always closely observe the environment and aspects of climate change — looking at temperature changes, and so on. Actually, very few people in my village even know I am an artist!

I believe the Biennale is making a huge impact on the poeple — especially, the common folk.

And their warm response is wonderful, and unexpected — they can be very sensitive to the works. I admire the installations of William Kentridge, and Sue Williamson — I’m very open to these new forms of art, and I can appreciate them.

Each artist presents their universe in their works, and the Biennale makes for a vast spread of expression, all combined in one show. As for political works, sometimes, yes — they are necessary. We are all political in one way or the other — and my work is also very personal and political at the same time, as they talk about concerns that are highly political — not as in being members of political parties. We stand for issues like ecological problems — which people can easily identify with. In this sense, art can make a very strong impact.