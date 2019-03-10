Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The ups and downs of organ donation

As one who donated a kidney to his daughter- in-law, Babu has a broad smile talking about his experience with kidney donation.

Published: 10th March 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As one who donated a kidney to his daughter- in-law, Babu has a broad smile talking about his experience with kidney donation. When the family came to know about the soon to be daughter-in-law’s illness, many tried to stop them from going ahead with the marriage.  Babu’s firm stand and his son, Akhil’s agreement, made Reshmi a part of their family two years ago. She had started showing symptoms of her health worsening a few days into the marriage.

Babu, with his daughter-in-law Reshmi | EPS

The transplant option was available to them. Her father’s kidney did not match, and with her brother being too young, Babu stepped in. It is now one year and two months since the transplantation and the family has never been happier.  For Sindhu from Thiruvallam, the fact that her 11-year-old daughter can now drink more water is the most heartening thing.

“When I was breastfeeding my son, she would ask why she cannot have water when I am feeding him milk. There were times I had to scold her when she asked for a drop of water. There are many kids like her and all I hope is that they get willing donors,” said Sindhu. She gave a kidney to her daughter. Babu and Sindhu were among the many people who shared their experience as a donor here at the donors meet held in SUT Hospital here on Saturday.  

“Having worked to create awareness about organ donation, what we have realised over time is that the existing legal frameworks are not enough to facilitate organ donation even if a person who has signed the donor card passes,” said G Venugopal, the singer who was the chief guest at the event.   ‘I Live On’ an online portal launched by BR Life was also introduced in the event. People willing to be donors can register with them. The project is aimed at creating more awareness about organ donation.  

