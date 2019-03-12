Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green is the new black on the campaigning front

With the declaration of elections, political parties in the district have increased the momentum of campaigning as per the green protocol.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the declaration of elections, political parties in the district have increased the momentum of campaigning as per the green protocol. The increased number of posters and graffiti on walls is a clear indicator of the district readying to adhere to the green protocol directed by the Chief Election Commissioner. According to party officials, the city will witness a traditional election campaign. BJP district president S Suresh said the party was prepared to act as per the direction of the Election Commission. "Considering the examples of flex ban in Karnataka, we were prepared to face the green election. We have already booked more than a thousand walls," he said.

Party members planned to campaign through social media, along with traditional approach. "Though eco-friendly products are more costly in comparison to vinyl flex boards, we will use them for our campaign if necessary," said Suresh. Despite the decade-old practice of using flex boards for campaigning, most parties have willingly accepted the protocol. "The direction of the Election Commission has an advisory nature which is not a strict rule. We will try our best to stick to the protocol.

But, it is difficult for all parties to adhere to the same," said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Manacaud Suresh. Suresh suggested cloth banners and posters as alternatives and raised his concern over the reduced quality of cloth banners. "In the absence of rain, cloth banners can be an alternate for vinyl flex banners but it lacks quality. Posters could be the way out," he said.

Nevertheless, he is against flex banners. "Election officials will be unaware about the banners set up in the interiors of the district. As always, the interiors have an increased number of flex banners. Only regular complaints to the Commission can solve the issue," he said. 

According to CPI district council secretary, G R Anil, the direction is for a noble cause. "We will try to stick to the Election Commission protocol, but I doubt the practicality of the same," he said.In the workshop organised by the district collector who is also the district election officer in the month of February, she asked political parties to use polyethylene which is less harmful. Though the district will be unable to follow a  complete plastic ban, the district administration will order parties to prevent the usage of flex banners.

