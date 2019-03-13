Tis the sea-sun: A boon for the tourism sector in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The increase in temperature has become a boon for the tourism sector at beaches. According to vendors and hotel owners at the Kovalam beach, the number of customers for juices, umbrellas, and beach beds have expanded. "As it's the exam season, the number of Indian families are quite less. Instead, a large number of foreign tourists are flocking to beaches. The Lighthouse Beach at Kovalam is more preferred in comparison to Grove Beach and Hawah Beach," said Sasidharan, a life guard at the lighthouse beach.

Russian tourists are larger in number compared to German and British tourists this year. The tourist season which begins in November and continues till late April began late, owing to the floods. "Tourists come over for sunshine and a swim in the seas, but the unusual heat results in them wanting an umbrella and a beach bed. They prefer reading books rather than hitting the waves," said Balachandran, a seller of beach beds.

Beach beds cost Rs 200 per hour, with a complimentary umbrella. "Most Russian tourists can't speak in English. As a result, it leads to communication issues. We write the price on sand. They are sticklers for bargaining, and pay less," said Venugopal, a beach bed provider.

Beach side restaurants have a favourable business too. "More tourists are flocking to the restaurants during noon for chilled drinks. Despite the delay in the arrival of tourists, the temperature has helped us gain profits," said the restaurant-in-charge at Hotel Beach Florra Inn.