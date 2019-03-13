Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum youth kidnapped after gang war found dead

Anandhu whose body was found in the bushes bore injury marks and there were hack wounds in both the wrists, leading to a strong suspicion that he was murdered.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth, who was kidnapped by a group of assailants on Tuesday evening from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, has been found dead. Anandhu Gireesh, a native of Konchiravila, was kidnapped from near Karamana by a car-borne gang.

Anandhu's body was found in the bushes near a bike showroom near Kaimanam, when someone first noticed his shoes by the roadside. His body bore injury marks and there were hack wounds in both the wrists, leading to a strong suspicion that he was murdered.

The police suspect that the incident was a fallout of a gang-war. A group led by Anandhu clashed with another group hailing from Neeramankara during Konchiravila temple festival on Tuesday evening. 

The news of kidnapping came out when one of Anandhu's friends received a call from an anonymous number tipping him off about the kidnapping. They immediately conveyed the matter to his family, which lodged a complaint with the police. The police managed to identify the car in which Anandhu was taken away by going through the CCTV visuals.

Police sources said they have so far nabbed two of the suspects involved in the crime. City police commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the police have intensified the probe for a few suspects who will be soon arrested.

