Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: I've no money to buy food, or pay rent, says organ donor

Santhosh Kumar was popular for his free auto rides for cancer and kidney patients near the Medical College. 

Published: 14th March 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Forty-one-year-old Santhosh Kumar from Puliyancodu donated his kidney in 2015. His colleague was in urgent need of the organ and after convincing his family, Santhosh set forth for donation.

Two years later, his wife Lekha donated her liver, thereby becoming the first couple in the state to donate their organs. 

"My shelf comprises trophies and 'ponnadas' that I received," says Santhosh, who claims to have donated his blood over 150 times since he turned 20.

However, in a bad turn of fate, doctors detected failure in Santhosh's kidney. And he awaits a kidney transplant that costs Rs 15 lakh, promised by the government and philanthropists. "I've no money to buy food or pay rent. My neighbours provide food," he says. 

Santhosh was promised treatment expenses from the government and Health Minister K K Shailaja. "It's been eight months Nothing has been done yet. Also, officials from Mrithasanjeevani visited me three months back, but I’m yet to hear from them," he says. 

Santhosh's wife had left him three months ago with his elder 13-year-old son. He was popular for his free auto rides for cancer and kidney patients near the Medical College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
organ donation Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp