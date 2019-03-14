Thiruvananthapuram: I've no money to buy food, or pay rent, says organ donor

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty-one-year-old Santhosh Kumar from Puliyancodu donated his kidney in 2015. His colleague was in urgent need of the organ and after convincing his family, Santhosh set forth for donation.

Two years later, his wife Lekha donated her liver, thereby becoming the first couple in the state to donate their organs.

"My shelf comprises trophies and 'ponnadas' that I received," says Santhosh, who claims to have donated his blood over 150 times since he turned 20.

However, in a bad turn of fate, doctors detected failure in Santhosh's kidney. And he awaits a kidney transplant that costs Rs 15 lakh, promised by the government and philanthropists. "I've no money to buy food or pay rent. My neighbours provide food," he says.

Santhosh was promised treatment expenses from the government and Health Minister K K Shailaja. "It's been eight months Nothing has been done yet. Also, officials from Mrithasanjeevani visited me three months back, but I’m yet to hear from them," he says.

Santhosh's wife had left him three months ago with his elder 13-year-old son. He was popular for his free auto rides for cancer and kidney patients near the Medical College.