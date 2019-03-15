Seminar on human body metaphors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seminar will be held at the Shanghumugham Art Museum on March 17 as part of the contemporary art exhibition 'Body'. The subject of the seminar is: 'Material War Zone of Subjectivity: Body as a Conflicted Metaphor'. People from different walks of life will deliver interpretations of the human body during the seminar.

Social activists Sunny M Kapikkad, J Devika, theatre artist J Shailaja, forensic surgeon Dr Krishnan Balendran and gender activist Sreekutty Namitha will participate in the seminar. Art historian M L Johny will present the theme. Shanghumugham Art Museum Director G Ajit Kumar will be the moderator of the seminar.

Artworks of 56 artists from across the nation will be exhibiting their works, including paintings, and sculptures, at the Shanghumugham Art Museum. The first of it's kind two-month-long national exhibition began on February 3. The exhibition is organised by City Corporation in association with the Shanghumugham Art Museum.