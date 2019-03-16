Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ramesh Chennithala blames police for back-to-back murders in Kerala

In the past two weeks, there was a series of incidents where youngsters were brutally murdered and girls were attacked.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has come down heavily on the police for back-to-back murders and mafia attacks in the state. In the past two weeks, there was a series of incidents where youngsters were brutally murdered and girls were attacked. The state has been witnessing complete lawlessness, he said. 

Chennithala expressed shock over the brutal murder of a youngster - Ananthu from Karamana - in the state capital. The former Home Minister pointed out that had the police acted on time, the murder could have been stopped. 

“The youngster was kidnapped in broad daylight. Despite complaints from his relatives, the police failed to act,” he said. He also referred to the incident where another youngster was brutally murdered at Palachuvad near Kakkanad. “In another incident, a youngster who tried to intervene in a mafia attack was stabbed to death. Mafias and drug gangs are having a free run. The police have completely failed to control them,” he said. 

