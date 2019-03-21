Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vahan 4.0: A Better and faster drive for registrations

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has rolled out a web-based software Vahan 4.0 which would ensure the registration of vehicles online.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has rolled out a web-based software Vahan 4.0 which would ensure the registration of vehicles online. Transport department services will be computerised for easy access. The MVD staff were provided training for the software which has already been implemented in 18 Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the state.

The software implemented in the city and has received good response from the public. The Transport Department has also planned to implement it in other Sub Regional Transport Offices.“Three years ago, the MVD was depending on its 'Smart Move Software' with an exclusive server for processing various files related to computerised vehicle registration but the public had not received any benefit. Now, being web-based, transparency can ensured,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner.

The software has also made vehicle registration procedures easier as people needn't queue in front of RT offices for paper work. The software is also enabled with the e-payment of taxes, fees. Documents can be uploaded onto a centralised server thereby making the process paperless. Vahan 4.0 makes RTO operations such as vehicle registration, taxation and enforcement more flexible.

Number reservation was a problem if the person living abroad wasn't physically present with an enormous amount of money. With Vahan 4.0, there has been a significant change in the process of vehicle registration. “As everything is digitalised, people need not bring their licences to the RT offices. License renewal was a huge process which is often distorted by the driving schools. Now, chances of manipulation are reduced,” said Rajeev.

Through mParivahan, an e-challan is generated through which the vehicle status can be obtained.
Transport officers can also keep a regular check on vehicle modifications.  For dealers, the training will focus on the process of submitting vehicle registration applications through the new software. MVD officials said  the new software for vehicle registration will help track vehicle details.

