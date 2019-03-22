Mock booths to familiarise voters with EVMs in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amock polling booth has been set up at the District Collectorate for voters to familiarise with the VVPAT-attached Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).The voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) offers the facility to double-check the candidate selection.

The mock polling booth is near the main entrance of the Collectorate where people can participate in a mock poll. They can cast vote on the EVM and see the printed slip being generated on the VVPAT.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine allows the voter to see a printed slip for seven seconds showing the serial number, name and symbol of your chosen candidate.It allows one to verify and confirm that your vote has gone to the candidate of your choice, according to the Election Commission.

Officers in the mock polling booth will explain the process and clear doubts of visitors.

The district administration said the model polling booth was drawing a modest crowd everyday.The District Administration had earlier launched a 'vottuvandi', a campaign vehicle to popularise the EVM and VVPAT. It is touring across the district.

The mock polling will be organised at 1209 polling locations in the district.Peoples' representatives, political party leaders and voters can check the new system at these centres. District collector K Vasuki had earlier asked first-time voters to make use of the facility. A total of 2715 polling booths are in the district.