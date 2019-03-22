Moon dance

Rehna Abdul Kareem By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it their signature crescent hand block printed summer dresses or their dragonfly printed saris, 37-year-old Pooja Rajput’s love affair with Ajrak is reflected in her brand, Chidiyaa. The three-year-old label has been working with this indigenous block print since their inception, and will have over 2,500 pieces in saris, blouses and dresses at her pop-up held at French Toast in Kacheripady.

All about Ajrak

“I am not a fashion designer,” she says as we start to talk and adds, “I worked in insurance for over a decade, but I think I can call myself an artist. Chidiyaa happened since I liked to paint. I decided to start a label that would have sustainable clothes with minimalist block prints that I have designed.” To start Chidiyaa, Pooja travelled around the country extensively moving from weaver to weaver and factory to factory looking for the perfect tailor, block printing unit, and fabrics. Pooja’s block maker unit is in Ahmedabad, where she takes her first designs for production. It is then printed at a workshop in Ajrakpur in Bhuj, and then sent to her studio in Gurgaon.

This is the designer’s first time in Kochi, and she has spent the last two days trying to soak up the vibe of the city. “I underestimated how hot and humid it can get here but I figured it could get really sultry,” says the designer with a laugh. “So I decided to bring more of mulmul this time—in saris and blouses.” Pooja says that the showcase will have a wide variety of blouses that comprise loose crop tops with ruffles, bell sleeves, frills and loops to amp up the quirk. Additionally, one can also find their regular blouses if you’re in the mood for something simple. Watch out for their airy cotton and mulmul summer dresses as well. Her collection, Dragonflies on my Saris will have pieces in maroon, ivory and reds. If you’re looking for something heavier, she is also bringing Modal silk which is buttery, flowy type of silk that one can find in the Kutch region.

Prices from `1,490 onwards. On March 22-23. From 10 am to 8 pm. At French Toast, Kacheripady.