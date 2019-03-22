SAI LNCPE to conduct summer camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer camps are being organised by Sports Authority of India, Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (SAI LNCPE) and Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of Kerala Government in Thiruvananthapuram.

SAI is organising summer sports camp for the school children between 10 and 18. Classes will start from April 2 and end on May 31. Training will be imparted in athletics, football, basketball, cricket, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, tennis, boxing, kabaddi, kho-kho, taekwondo, netball, kalaripayattu and health cum fitness. For more information, visit www.lncpe.gov.in or contact 0471 2418712. Students who wish to have golf training may contact SAI National Golf Academy, Kowdiar, at 9496817528.

Meanwhile, registration has begun for the summer camp for children, being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of Kerala Government in April and May. The programme will be conducted at different venues including the swimming pool, Gymnastics Centre, Jimmy George Indoor Stadium; Tennis Academy at Kumarapuram and Shooting Range at Vattiyoorkavu. For more details and registration, visit www.sportskerala.org.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) of Thiruvananthapuram is also organising a swimming training programme for children aged between 8 and 15, at Akkulam Tourist Village swimming pool from April 2. Registration for the programme will begin on March 25. The application form is available at Akkulam Tourist Village. For more details, contact 0471 2315397, 9400055397.