Crackdown on code of conduct violations in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has intensified measures to strictly comply with the model code of conduct ahead of elections in the district. At present, as many as 70 squads are working round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Collector G Priyanka. In the first phase, the squads are removing the flex boards and posters which violate the code of conduct. The functioning of squads is based on the Assembly constituencies.

In an Assembly constituency, a total of five squads, including four flying squads and one anti-defacement squad is on duty. According to a statement issued by the district administration, the squad has removed around 3,000 flex boards, flags and posters which did not comply with the code of conduct. The advertisement displayed on KSRTC buses were also removed.

Priyanka said 42 static surveillance squads will be in the fray to keep a tab on the violations in the coming days. Each Assembly constituency will have three static surveillance squads. The duty of these squads is mainly to keep a check on the inflow of black money, illicit liquor and anti-social activities through the border.

Earlier, the district administration has instructed the government officers to refrain from exhibiting banners and posters highlighting the achievements of either the state government or the Central Government. The government employees shall not attend any events organised by political parties and shall not allow the same to happen in their respective government offices.

They are free to spread awareness about the same with their colleagues, the statement said.