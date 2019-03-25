Furry faces of Thiruvananthapuram railway security

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Don't you think dogs deserve gratitude for their selfless love for their masters? The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the Thiruvananthapuram Division has come up with a novel idea to thank the dog squads, which play a pivotal role, in protecting railway passengers. They have come up with a desktop calendar, a first-of-its-kind initiative, featuring three dogs- Honey, Sheeba and Angel, who will represent the many dogs that have rendered services to the Force.

According to Thiruvananthapuram RPF officers, the calendar is a tribute to the four-legged friends who safeguard passengers, cargo as well as railway premises from possible threats. The idea was mooted by photographer Anand JS who has been working for the RPF for several projects. "I am a dog lover myself, which is probably why I felt the dog squad under the RPF deserved the recognition. They are an important element in keeping railway security intact. Without them, bomb and narcotics detection and crime scene tracking would have been difficult. This is why, both me and my mentor Jagadeesh Pillai mooted this unique calendar project," said Anand JS.

Anand believes that unlike the western countries, lesser regard is paid to dogs. "This calendar project is to open the eyes of the public," he said.Anand says the photo sessions were interesting. "The dogs were very disciplined and behaved well. They followed commands perfectly which made it easy for me to capture the shoots well," he said. The shoot which took three days was carried on a zero budget and captured on the mobile phone. Part of the shoot took place at the Dog's hostel at Anwar Garden Railway Colony and the remaining at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Anand has been associated with the RPF for the past three years including capturing photographs for their events. Anand says he plans a second series of the awareness drive. "The next series which is part of our awareness campaign will zoom on the men and women under the RPF on duty," he said.

Launch of calendar

Kumar S edited and designed the calendar. The calendar and photo awareness campaign will be launched this week by TS Gopakumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF Thiruvananthapuram at the Railway Divisional Office, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.