The fight against eve-teasing, sexual harrassment and outsiders in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of female students from the Government Law College (GLC), Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, is now protesting against alleged normalisation of sexual harassment on their campus, the presence of outsiders on the campus at all times and the lack of an active women's or grievance redressal cell. They filed complaints regarding the same with the Women's Commission, Human Rights Commission, commissioner and the collector on Wednesday. The absence of CCTVs after extending their hostel time and other security measures were also raised in the tcomplaint.

A third-year student struggled to find words to explain the foreboding feeling that dawns on her when she arrives at the college."The parking area is a difficult zone for female students. Outsiders are a common sight here. They pass lewd comments- some even get physical. Sexual harassment is normalised among some college students and faculty," she said.

"When we raise queries, they assume we're from another union and question our intentions in complaining. I want the issues to be addressed and not deemed as a stooge of any political wing," said a fourth-year law student.Ammu Nair, union vice chairperson of GLC, however, does not feel harassment is normalised in the college. "Whenever such issues occur we sort it as soon as possible," she said.

Abdu Rahman, a fraternity movement member from GLC said, “Politicising the cases of harassment is the easiest way for the culprits to escape. Nobody looks past the so-called 'political agenda'. Even the faculty remains helpless in providing justice. This is a recurring event in the college.” “There is a women's cell and if the students have any problems, they can raise questions to the higher authorities,” said Principal R Biju Kumar.

Namitha Philson, a student of GLC representing KSU said, “It is said there is a grievance redressal cell for women. However, we do not know who the members are or what their activities are. Whenever an issue happens in the college, everyone comes together to hush it down. An active cell to raise the issues is very important.”