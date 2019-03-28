Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When voice takes the lead in Thiruvananthapuram

A visually imapired studentfrom Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira has been participating and winning prizes in the Kerala University Youth Festival for the past five years.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Visually-impaired Gokul made sure that his voice is heard thereby participating in election and debate competitions.

Visually-impaired Gokul made sure that his voice is heard thereby participating in election and debate competitions.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gokul S, an MA Literature student of Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira has been participating and winning prizes in the Kerala University Youth Festival for the past five years. Despite the fact that he is visually impaired, Gokul made sure that his voice is heard thereby participating in election and debate competitions.

"I did my schooling from Viswadeepthi Centre School, Kattakkada, there I began participating in school festivals and developed a taste for debates. Since I can't see from my birth, I always used my voice as my strength and to raise my opinions. Youth Festival venues gave me the strength to speak in front of a larger audience and to respond to their arguments regarding different contemporary issues," said Gokul.
He bagged the first prize in English debate competitions four times and won the first prize in English elocution thrice. While asked about the feel and mood of the Youth Festival venue this year Gokul said the festival is deeply rooted in the idea of rebuilding what was lost during the floods.

"The subjects are expected to be based on the rebuilding process. As the event is on-the-spot, I prepare by reading research papers about current issues. It is all about testing our luck as sometimes I have seen my fellow competitors going blank while taking a lead," he said.  He also mentioned that practice makes it perfect and he often practices debates imagining a group of opponents sitting right in front of him.

"Keep the time limit in mind, focus on points, use facts and be careful while refuting, these are the most important things to keep in mind while preparing for a debate competition. For elocution, you need to be confident and wear the phlegmatic mood to woo  judges," said Gokul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Youth Festival Mar Ivanios College blind student

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp