CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs timely completion of plan projects

Dept Secys told to issue administrative nod for projects under annual plan by mid-June

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:52 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed secretaries of various departments to issue administrative sanction for projects under the annual plan by mid-June. Coming up with measures to ensure timely completion of projects, he also directed the officials to hold working group meetings - first step for project implementation - without delay. Taking a cue from the Rebuild Kerala initiative, necessary changes can be made in the annual plan also, he said.

Addressing the annual plan review meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister urged to ensure welfare of the marginalised sections in society. “The Rebuild Kerala initiative puts forth a vision to address the issues being faced by the marginalised sections of society. New constructions should have enough potential for survival. Taking this into consideration, necessary changes should be made in the annual plan. Avoiding procedural delays, projects should be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the secretaries to come up with a plan execution calendar, with details on administrative and technical sanctions, land acquisition and tendering. Projects that do not need land acquisition can be started without delay. “Working groups meetings should be completed in May. Administrative sanction can be given as and when the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn,” he said. Referring to KIIFB assistance for infrastructure development, the Chief Minister directed to complete all projects with KIIFB assistance without delay.

The Chief Minister directed the secretaries to  follow the approach and implementation of the Rebuild Kerala initiative while executing projects under the annual plan. Various proposals and suggestions put forth by different departments as part of Rebuild Kerala  should also be taken into consideration to improve schemes in the annual plan.

Similar approach should be taken in the case of NABARD and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). Instead of taking up more projects, focus should be on implementing the same in an effective and timely manner. He also mentioned about implementing projects for providing assistance to individual beneficiaries under the livelihood package.

The Chief Minister also referred to the time loss in completing projects under the annual plan due to election-related activities. Taking this into consideration, departments should speed up their activities. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.

