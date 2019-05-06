Kerala SSLC results: Trivandrum schools put up a good show

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the city have done well in the Kerala SSLC examinations this year.

All the reputed schools ended up with a cent per cent success rate and had students who got 'A-plus' in all the subjects. The schools in the city, both government and private, fared well.

A total of 956 schools in the district registered 100 per cent success rate.

Unlike previous years, the government schools in the city have done exceptionally well. A total of 24 government schools within the city limits registered 100 per cent success. Last year, this number was only 14.

Aided and unaided schools to have put up a good show. As many as 12 unaided schools registered 100 per cent pass percentage, while a cent per cent pass percentage was registered in eleven aided schools.

The district, as a whole, showed a rise in success rate and moved up from the eleventh position in the state to the tenth. According to the officers of the Education Department, the increase in the success rate in rural areas helped the district to jump up by a position.

Interestingly, the capital city saw the schools that had the highest and lowest number of candidates who appeared for the examination.

The highest number of candidates had appeared from St Mary's HSS, Pattom, with a total of 1,707.

At the other end, only three candidates had appeared from Government Sanskrit HS, Fort.

The total number of students who secured A plus in all the subjects in the district is 956 of which 710 are girls and 246 boys.

The number of students who appeared for the examination is 11,158. 10,972 have cleared it.

The schools that secured cent per cent success

Government schools

Government HS Sreekariyam; Government HS Kattachakonam; Government Medical College HSS Thiruvananthapuram; Government HS Mannanthala Government city VHSS ; Govt City VHSS Thiruvananthapuram; Government HS Kachani; Government HS Vanchiyoor; Government HSS Pettah; Government Sanskrit HS Fort, Thiruvananthapuram; PSNM Govt Boys HSS Peroorkada, Government HSS for Boys, Karamana; Government HS Chalai, G V Raja sports chool; GOvt HS Karikkakom;Govt Sanskrit HS Fort, Thiruvananthapuram; Govt HS Pappanamcode, Govt HS Chalai ; Govt Central HS Attakulangara ; Government HS Jagathy, SAM MRS Vellayani.

Unaided schools

Al-Uthman EMHSS Kazhakoottam; Lourdes Mount HS Vattappara; SNVHS Chenkottukonam; Jyothi Nilayam EM HSS Kazhakoottam; Holy Trinity EMHS Alathara; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; St Thomas HSS Mukkolakkal; Christ Nagar English higher secondary school, Kowdiar; Nirmala Bhavan girls HSS, Nanthencode; Vellayambalam; Holy Angel's Convent high school, General hospital junction; MMRHSS Neeramankara; Carmel Girls' HSS, Jagathy and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud.

Aided schools

St John's model HSS, Nalanchira; St Goretti's Girl's HS, Nalanchira ; Salvation Army HSS Kowdiar; RKDNSSHSS Sasthamangalam; NSS HSS Palkulangara; Fort boys HS Thiruvananthapuram; NSS HSS, Kesavadasapuraam.

