Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nine students from Thiruvananthapuram region in all-India top 100

The region also secured the first three ranks at the national level in the ‘Children With Special Needs’ (CWSN) category.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE Result, Students, Exam Result

Students celebrate after the declaration of CBSE class 10 results. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 99.85 per cent, the Thiruvananthapuram region has achieved the highest pass percentage at the national level in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which were announced on Monday. Nine students from the region figure in the all-India top-100 list, with Bhavana N Sivadas of Palghat Lions School in Koppam, Palakkad, securing the ninth rank. 

The region also secured the first three ranks at the national level in the ‘Children With Special Needs’ (CWSN) category. Dilwin Prince of Devamatha CMI Public School in Thrissur secured the first rank in the CWSN category with 493 marks, followed by Savan Vishoy of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 at Naval Base, Kochi, with 492 marks and Irene Tresa Mathews of Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, Kochi, with 491 marks. As many as 5,233 students appeared for the exam in the category. The pass percentage is 95.99.

In the general category, Adheena Elsa Joy of Silver Hills Public School in Marikunnu, Calicut; Salma A N of Le Mer Public School in Nattika; Sirinxa Xavier of Vimal Jyothi Central School, Thrissur; Elizabeth Jacob of Mar Baselious Public School in Kottayam; Gokul Nair A from Arya Central School in Pattom; Easha A Pai of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, Kochi; Athul Vijay K of St Joseph’s English Medium School in Malappuram; and Gadha Suresh of Vijayagiri Public School in Thrissur,  figure in the top-100 list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram CBSE board exams CBSE Class 12 exam results Class 10 board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp