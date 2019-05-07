Nine students from Thiruvananthapuram region in all-India top 100

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 99.85 per cent, the Thiruvananthapuram region has achieved the highest pass percentage at the national level in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which were announced on Monday. Nine students from the region figure in the all-India top-100 list, with Bhavana N Sivadas of Palghat Lions School in Koppam, Palakkad, securing the ninth rank.

The region also secured the first three ranks at the national level in the ‘Children With Special Needs’ (CWSN) category. Dilwin Prince of Devamatha CMI Public School in Thrissur secured the first rank in the CWSN category with 493 marks, followed by Savan Vishoy of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 at Naval Base, Kochi, with 492 marks and Irene Tresa Mathews of Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, Kochi, with 491 marks. As many as 5,233 students appeared for the exam in the category. The pass percentage is 95.99.

In the general category, Adheena Elsa Joy of Silver Hills Public School in Marikunnu, Calicut; Salma A N of Le Mer Public School in Nattika; Sirinxa Xavier of Vimal Jyothi Central School, Thrissur; Elizabeth Jacob of Mar Baselious Public School in Kottayam; Gokul Nair A from Arya Central School in Pattom; Easha A Pai of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, Kochi; Athul Vijay K of St Joseph’s English Medium School in Malappuram; and Gadha Suresh of Vijayagiri Public School in Thrissur, figure in the top-100 list.