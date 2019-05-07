Police inaction suspicious says Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday flayed the police inaction on the suicide bid of a first-year girl student of University College on the campus. The committee alleged that the law enforcers did not take any action against the accused SFI activists of the college so far which is suspicious.

Lathika Subhash, the state president of Mahila Congress, has urged the police to take action against the accused students and to bring justice to the victim. The state committee said the police had even ignored the Central Government’s notification on not to take action against the persons who attempt suicide. “The case registered against the victim is unnecessary. Hence the police department is playing politics,” she said.