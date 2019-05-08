Bloodstains on the Kazhakoottam flyover: Blame it on haphazard parking

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the progress made in the construction of the Kazhakoottam flyover, the number of accidents along the bypass stretch is increasing. Huge lorries parked in rows without any safety warnings are a common sight along the bypass. There is no proper lighting on the stretch either, raising the risk of road mishaps.

Recently John, 29, hailing from Koodamkulam in Tamil Nadu was severely injured when the minibus he was driving lost control and hit a stationary lorry loaded with iron rods. The mishap on the bypass occurred near the main entrance of Technopark. He underwent treatment at the Medical College hospital and his condition is stable now.

Cybercity assistant commissioner S Vidyadharan said the bus driver's negligence led to the accident.

The lorries loaded with iron rods were carrying the materials required for the construction of the flyover. About 25 metres in front of these vehicles, a parking barricade, reflector and deviation board was placed. The over-speeding bus crashed the lorry after hitting the reflector board, said Vidyadharan.

Meanwhile, a witness at the time of the incident mentioned that as many as six lorries stacked with metal rods were parked without following the safety norms. The lorries did not bear boards or indicate the presence of heavy-weight materials.

The officer said parking of heavy vehicles is only allowed at bypass and service road. Vehicle parking in the NH is not permissible. If identified, vehicles are directed to be removed and a hefty fine will be imposed, said Vidyadharan. Currently, there are no specific parking bays for heavy vehicles in the state. Such special parking bays have been earmarked only for super and express highways.

Though an official claimed that there are no lighting issues in their station limits, residents contradict this.

"Some places in the Technopark region lack appropriate lights. We have informed the matter to the mayor who assured the issue would be addressed," said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani.

Rising accidents

Adequate road safety measures have not been taken by the authorities even in the light of the construction work. Traffic block is also a major issue here at Kazhakootam. According to the District Crime Record Bureau (DCBR) as many as 41 accidents have been registered at Kazhakoottam in the past three months. Of which 3 fatal cases, 39 grievous injuries and 3 minor injuries were reported.