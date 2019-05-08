Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bloodstains on the Kazhakoottam flyover: Blame it on haphazard parking

Despite the progress made in the construction of  the Kazhakoottam flyover, the number of accidents along the bypass stretch is increasing.

Published: 08th May 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the progress made in the construction of the Kazhakoottam flyover, the number of accidents along the bypass stretch is increasing. Huge lorries parked in rows without any safety warnings are a common sight along the bypass. There is no proper lighting on the stretch either, raising the risk of road mishaps.

Recently John, 29, hailing from Koodamkulam in Tamil Nadu was severely injured when the minibus he was driving lost control and hit a stationary lorry loaded with iron rods. The mishap on the bypass occurred near the main entrance of Technopark. He underwent treatment at the Medical College hospital and his condition is stable now.  

Cybercity assistant commissioner S Vidyadharan said the bus driver's negligence led to the accident.
The lorries loaded with iron rods were carrying the materials required for the construction of the flyover. About 25 metres in front of these vehicles, a parking barricade, reflector and deviation board was placed. The over-speeding bus crashed the lorry after hitting the reflector board, said Vidyadharan.

Meanwhile, a witness at the time of the incident mentioned that as many as six lorries stacked with metal rods were parked without following the safety norms. The lorries did not bear boards or indicate the presence of heavy-weight materials.

The officer said parking of heavy vehicles is only allowed at bypass and service road. Vehicle parking in the NH is not permissible. If identified, vehicles are directed to be removed and a hefty fine will be imposed, said Vidyadharan. Currently, there are no specific parking bays for heavy vehicles in the state. Such special parking bays have been earmarked only for super and express highways.

Though an official claimed that there are no lighting issues in their station limits, residents contradict this.
"Some places in the Technopark region lack appropriate lights. We have informed the matter to the mayor who assured the issue would be addressed," said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani.

Rising accidents

Adequate road safety measures have not been taken by the authorities even in the light of the construction work. Traffic block is also a major issue here at Kazhakootam. According to the District Crime Record Bureau (DCBR) as many as 41 accidents have been registered at Kazhakoottam in the past three months. Of which 3 fatal cases, 39 grievous injuries and 3 minor injuries were reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazhakoottam flyover road accident
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp