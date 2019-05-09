Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Huge demand for chicken in Thiruvananthapuram

According to Sulfi, a butcher at Connemara Market, the rate of chicken alone has increased but the cost of other meat including beef and mutton remain the same.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reduced availability of fish combined with the demand during the Ramadan season has resulted in huge demand for chicken in the district. "The price of the meat usually increases during the holy month. Last week the cost of chicken was below Rs 110 per kg but this week it has become Rs 120 per kg. This can go up to Rs 220," said Naushad, a butcher at Connemara Market.

Describing the increase in the cost of chicken, a hotel owner at Palayam said, "Before Easter, the cost of ready-to-cook chicken was  Rs 95. During Easter, the cost had increased to  Rs 125. Currently, I buy ready-to-cook chicken for Rs 135." Owing to the sudden increase in the cost of chicken he said, "Usually, the rate of chicken increases with the reduced availability of fish."

According to Sulfi, a butcher at Connemara Market, the rate of chicken alone has increased but the cost of other meat including beef and mutton remain the same. "But the rate of mutton is expected to increase with Ramadan," he said.

Citing another reason for increased chicken cost, Arshid, a butcher from Aralumoodu Junction said, "The import of chicken from Tamil Nadu has reduced resulting in the increased cost of chicken."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramadan chicken chicken sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp