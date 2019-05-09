Huge demand for chicken in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reduced availability of fish combined with the demand during the Ramadan season has resulted in huge demand for chicken in the district. "The price of the meat usually increases during the holy month. Last week the cost of chicken was below Rs 110 per kg but this week it has become Rs 120 per kg. This can go up to Rs 220," said Naushad, a butcher at Connemara Market.

Describing the increase in the cost of chicken, a hotel owner at Palayam said, "Before Easter, the cost of ready-to-cook chicken was Rs 95. During Easter, the cost had increased to Rs 125. Currently, I buy ready-to-cook chicken for Rs 135." Owing to the sudden increase in the cost of chicken he said, "Usually, the rate of chicken increases with the reduced availability of fish."

According to Sulfi, a butcher at Connemara Market, the rate of chicken alone has increased but the cost of other meat including beef and mutton remain the same. "But the rate of mutton is expected to increase with Ramadan," he said.

Citing another reason for increased chicken cost, Arshid, a butcher from Aralumoodu Junction said, "The import of chicken from Tamil Nadu has reduced resulting in the increased cost of chicken."