Women’s panel holds mini adalat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission has raised concern over the trend of approaching different agencies seeking a solution for the same problem.

“There were several instances in which women lodge complaints at the behest of men. The number of complaints based on civil issues is also on the rise,” said commission member M S Thara while addressing the media after the mini adalat held at the commission headquarters.

The mini adalat considered complaints on family issues and property disputes. A total of 120 cases were considered. As many as 26 cases were disposed of and a report was sought in 11 cases.Counselling was recommended in six cases and one would be considered in the commission sitting.