Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rampant borewell digging permits leave Trivandrum high and dry

For some persons, though,  this presents a business opportunity and they sell water to individuals, hotels and resorts nearby
 

Published: 13th May 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Borewell

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Borewells have come to dominate the rural-coastal panchayats in the district as an acute scarcity of potable water and irregular supply from the Kerala Water Authority(KWA) have forced people to go in for the alternative to tide over the crisis. Also, the fact that open wells in the region remain dry for a sizeable part of the year has prompted the move. For some persons, though,  this presents a business opportunity and they sell water to individuals, hotels and resorts nearby.

“A permit from the Ground Water Department is mandatory for even considering the request. If the department issues permit, we follow suit. However, in several instances, those digging bore wells are unable to furnish the permit issued by the Ground Water Department. Sometimes people hinder the work and the panchayat will officially put an end to it and issue notice. There have been reports of illegal borewells being drilled in coastal areas,” said Anilkumar George, Karumkulam panchayat president.

According to Saji, Kottukal grama panchayat, “We stopped the illegal digging of a bore well in one of the wards a week ago. The area has good groundwater table and all the wells have good water level and yet they went on with the work without even getting a permit. Locals stopped them and we have served notice”. 

The ecological impact of the groundwater resources being exploited can be terrifying in the longer run.  
“The water is sold at prices starting from `800 depending on the amount of water. It is unfair to accuse everyone of overexploiting groundwater resources. Some of them use water from the wells for household purposes since water scarcity is a major issue in the region,” said Unni Madhavan, a social worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Groundwater borewell KWA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp