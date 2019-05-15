Akkulam wetlands: Village officer seeks police help against reclamation

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attipra village officer on Tuesday approached the Thumba police seeking intervention in the rampant reclamation of wetlands at Akkulam. A complaint was filed as per the directives of the Revenue Divisional Officer. However, the complaint was filed under IPC Section 188 - Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. Sources said no case has been registered under the Wetlands Act.

In his complaint, the village officer maintained that having seen the violations, the RDO gave him a verbal instruction to file the complaint against the perpetrators under Section 188.

“Filing a compliant under the section underplays the grave situation at Akkulam where the wetlands are being filled. Since they cannot register the case without the written instruction of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) under this section, the police have asked the village officer to submit a written order of the SDM,” sources said.

Charging a case under Section 188 would only entail punishment ‘with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to `1000 or with both’. A team led by Revenue Divisional Officer K Inbasekar had inspected the lakesides at Akkulam on Monday and confirmed the violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

A team comprising the RDO, Attipra village officer and Attipra agriculture officer again visited the lakeside on Tuesday for a detailed inspection.

Violations were identified at wetlands under 13 survey numbers of which seven people have co-ownership under one single survey number while one person holds possession of wetlands under five survey numbers. The RDO said that detailed investigation was necessary at certain spots and that criminal proceedings will be initiated against the perpetrators.

“Legal action will be continued wherever violations are seen. I have asked the Attipra village officer to file a police complaint in this regard. The complaint was filed on Tuesday. A report will be submitted to the Collector in this regard,” he said.

According to sources, the Attipra village officer approached the Thumba police station on Tuesday seeking to register a case on illegal filling up of the wetlands at Akkulam. In his complaint, the village officer sought to register a case against the perpetrators under section 188 of the IPC.

Earlier, Express had reported that Akkulam lakesides were being illegally filled up with earth and municipal solid waste.

Following several complaints, the RDO had issued a stop memo. Minister E Chandrasekharan had sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector following reports of rampant reclamation activities.