‘Masala bonds’ LSE listing akin to mortgaging state’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against the state government over Masala Bonds, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said listing the bonds on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) was equivalent to mortgaging the state. He was speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters here.

Chennithala said the bonds had been sold before March 29 and money was received in the account of KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). “Listing the bonds on LSE despite receiving the money is mere drama,” he alleged.

Chennithala also refuted Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s statement that the bonds could be purchased in the open market.

“The bonds were first placed as private issues at the CDPQ headquarters in Quebec, Canada, and CDPQ bought the bonds there. Since it bought the bonds as private issue, it would have sought higher interest rates,” Chennithala alleged.

Oppn flays LDF’s ‘arrest drama’

Ramesh said the LDF Government is conducting an ‘arrest drama’ in the Periya twin murder case in fear of the High Court ordering a CBI probe. He said the parents of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal have already moved the High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the killings. Ramesh said Uduma area secretary K Manikantan and Periya local secretary Balakrishnan were arrested and charged with bailable offences.