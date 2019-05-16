Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Masala bonds’ LSE listing akin to mortgaging state’

Chennithala also refuted Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s statement that the bonds could be purchased in the open market. 

Published: 16th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against the state government over Masala Bonds, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said listing the bonds on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) was equivalent to mortgaging the state. He was speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters here.

Chennithala said the bonds had been sold before March 29 and money was received in the account of KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). “Listing the bonds on LSE despite receiving the money is mere drama,” he alleged.

Chennithala also refuted Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s statement that the bonds could be purchased in the open market. 

“The bonds were first placed as private issues at the CDPQ headquarters in Quebec, Canada, and CDPQ bought the bonds there. Since it bought the bonds as private issue, it would have sought higher interest rates,” Chennithala alleged.

Oppn flays LDF’s ‘arrest drama’

Ramesh said the LDF Government is conducting an ‘arrest drama’ in the Periya twin murder case in fear of the High Court ordering a CBI probe. He said the parents of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal have already moved the High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the killings. Ramesh said Uduma area secretary K Manikantan and Periya local secretary Balakrishnan were arrested and charged with bailable offences. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masala Bonds Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp