Economist Piketty to visit state to study Kerala model of growth

Published: 17th May 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeting French economist Thomas Piketty in Paris

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: French economist Thomas Piketty has expressed interest to study the Kerala model in economic growth and to submit recommendations for strengthening the state’s economy.
Piketty placed the offer before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was on a tour to Paris. 

The CM had an hour-long discussion with Piketty. Lukas Chancel, professor, Paris School of Economics, who made notable research on economic disparity in India also attended the discussion.
Pinarayi said that his government has adopted an all-inclusive development strategy. Efforts are being made to raise the standards of health and general education sectors. 

The government schools are witnessing a rise in enrolment after the government’s intervention. The social welfare pension for people in the unorganised sector is a model for the country. 

The government is anxious over the rise in economic inequality. Hence the government is laying special focus on social and economic rights of the marginalised. The Chief Minister also spoke about the steps taken to bring them to the mainstream.

Piketty suggested to the Chief Minister to implement a progressive tax structure to reduce economic inequality. More tax should be levied from the rich. He said there was a global pressure group working for reducing the tax of the rich. The structure of the land and property tax should be revised. 
Piketty asked the CM to prepare a comprehensive database on the state for an analysis on economic inequality to suggest remedies. 

Piketty accepted the Chief Minister’s request to visit the state. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Industries Principal Secretary Dr K Elangovan attended the meeting.

