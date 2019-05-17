In Thiruvananthapuram's Valiyathura, pleas for sea wall falls on deaf ears

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the rough sea season approaches, the fishermen community at Valiyathura wait for the government to find a permanent solution for the sea erosion complexities at the earliest.

"Promises by the Major Irrigation Department to resolve sea erosion issues before the rough sea season is impeded. It must be resolved at the earliest," said Joy David, a fisherman from Valiyathura. The deposition of clay offered as a temporary solution has been left halfway.

"We have been asked to wait until May 20 by the Irrigation Department regarding the construction of the sea wall on the North coast," he said."If the district collector gives provision, V S Sivakumar MLA has agreed to bear the expenses of the sea wall from the MLA fund," said Francis Albert, a resident.

However, the MLA confined that a solution cannot be provided before the rough sea season. He also raised his concern on the government's stand regarding the deposition of stones. "Government should take measures to avail at least 30 per cent of the stones from the total production in quarries to be used for coastal issues," said Joy David. Citing the decision regarding utilising the MLA fund, Sivakumar said, "The inaction and delayed process has forced me to spend money to serve the cause."

"The sea wall and renovation of the Valiyathura pier is underway. A total of C77 lakh has been sanctioned for the 100-metre sea wall," said an official at the Major Irrigation Department. However, the youth of Valiyathura demand efficient research to be undertaken. "We need a permanent solution. Sea walls cannot sustain sea erosions. Thus, we need the government to conduct a study on the coast before implementing steps," said Joy David. They had recently organised a protest march from Valiyathura till Shankumugham beach to raise attention to the issue.