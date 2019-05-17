Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In Thiruvananthapuram's Valiyathura, pleas for sea wall falls on deaf ears

The fishermen community's wait for a permanent solution is continuous.

Published: 17th May 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

The current spell of rough sea has lent a body blow to the structure as officials scramble to reinforce the pier by lining boulders along the coast (Photo: B P Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the rough sea season approaches, the fishermen community at Valiyathura wait for the government to find a permanent solution for the sea erosion complexities at the earliest.

"Promises by the Major Irrigation Department to resolve sea erosion issues before the rough sea season is impeded. It must be resolved at the earliest," said Joy David, a fisherman from Valiyathura. The deposition of clay offered as a temporary solution has been left halfway.

"We have been asked to wait until May 20 by the Irrigation Department regarding the construction of the sea wall on the North coast," he said."If the district collector gives provision, V S Sivakumar MLA has agreed to bear the expenses of the sea wall from the MLA fund," said Francis Albert, a resident. 

However, the MLA confined that a solution cannot be provided before the rough sea season. He also raised his concern on the government's stand regarding the deposition of stones. "Government should take measures to avail at least 30 per cent of the stones from the total production in quarries to be used for coastal issues," said Joy David. Citing the decision regarding utilising the MLA fund, Sivakumar said, "The inaction and delayed process has forced me to spend money to serve the cause." 

"The sea wall and renovation of the Valiyathura pier is underway. A total of C77 lakh has been sanctioned for the 100-metre sea wall," said an official at the Major Irrigation Department. However, the youth of Valiyathura demand efficient research to be undertaken. "We need a permanent solution. Sea walls cannot sustain sea erosions. Thus, we need the government to conduct a study on the coast before implementing steps," said Joy David. They had recently organised a protest march from Valiyathura till Shankumugham beach to raise attention to the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Fishermen community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp