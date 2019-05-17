Police dig up more proof in twin suicide case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh leads have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the twin suicide at Neyyattinkara here, with the recovery of a second notebook shedding further light on the harassment endured by the deceased mother-daughter duo.

According to the police, it showed Lekha, 40, and daughter Vaishnavi, 19, who immolated themselves, had encountered a harrowing time for some time now. The jottings made by Lekha in the book reveal there were regular quarrels in the household, with her mother-in-law Krishnamma calling her a bad woman. Lekha has even given a detailed account of the household expenses to counter her husband Chandran and mother-in-law’s allegation that she was to blame for the debts run up by the family.

“Initially it hurt me a lot. Later on, I was more concerned about my daughter’s future,” she says in the book.zMeanwhile, Chandran has confessed to the police that black magic was performed in the house last week as well. He said there was a quarrel with his mother who opposed the sale of the property. Police have identified the person who performed black magic.



The investigators are planning to approach the court seeking custody of the four accused in the case who were remanded in custody the other day. It is learnt more charges will be slapped on them, besides abetment of suicide.



Additionally, Canara Bank chief manager and four others have moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. The bank had initiated recovery proceedings against the family’s house.