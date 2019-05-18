Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shoes, bags, uniforms! Countdown for schools begin

With schools reopening, stationary shops have upped their game with calculator-embedded pencil boxes

Published: 18th May 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:07 AM

Children with their parents purchase school kits at the Students Market at the YMCA hall  B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shopping centres and markets across the city are swarming with kids and parents, excitedly making purchases for the upcoming academic year, just two weeks away. 

According to Nazeer Thirumala, a shop merchant at Shoetopia in Saphalyam Shopping Complex, parents prefer lightweight and quality products for their kids which are durable, while kids opt merchandise of their favourite film or cartoon characters. "The boys below ten prefer bags with Ben 10 and Chhota Bheem. Kids above ten prefer bags with Marvel characters, Assassin's Creed, racing or sports-themed bags. Girls prefer Barbie, Dora and Angry Birds," said Nazeer. 

The price of branded bags vary from Rs 360 to Rs 1,799. "The rates of school bags have gone up as high as Rs 150 in comparison to last year's prices. But the rate of generic goods have decreased owing to the implementation of GST," he said.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of customers opting steel water bottles and lunch boxes over plastic bottles. "The move is towards a safe-environment and healthier lives," said Anu P, manager, Namasthe Stores at Saphalyam Shopping Complex. One litre steel water bottle costs Rs 335 while the branded plastic bottles cost only Rs 110 per piece. However, this does not seem to deter parents.  

Products manufactured in China has hit stationary markets in the city as usual. "Students favour pencil boxes and pouches with an embedded calculator and LED lights. Superheroes-themed boxes are always a favourite," said Hakeem Jalaudheen, a shopkeeper at Gift Shopping at Palayam Connemara Market. The pencil box embedded with calculator costs Rs 135 and the pencil pouch with LED cost Rs 210.                   

The stationary store functioning at YMCA under Government Secretariat Staff Co-operative Society is another popular haunt. "Last year I managed to get stationery items of Rs 500 at a cost of Rs 300. I was hoping for the same discount this year. Even though the price of products has increased, it is still less compared to other stationary stores in the city," said Remya Shivakumar from Vellayani.

However, few shop owners feel online shopping sites have hampered their sales. "For the past three years, the school kit market is facing a loss. People prefer shopping online. If this continues we will be forced to close our shops," said Remin Xavier, a shop keeper at Connemara Market.

