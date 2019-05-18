Thiruvananthapuram: Entries invited for Jagran Film Fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entries are being invited for the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival, which is all set to travel across 18 cities, starting from New Delhi on July 18. Filmmakers should submit their entries at: www.jff.co.in before June 15 for Delhi. September 1 is the last date for other cities including Mumbai chapter.

Apart from categories like World Cinema, Indian Showcase, Jagran Shorts and Jagran Docs, this year, OTT (Over-the-top media) has been added as a new category.

A multi-layered preview process followed by JFF is inviting entries for free.

This year’s festival will include new categories in programming and awards. The edition will celebrate two retrospectives- World and India. This year will also include “Icon of World Cinema” in addition to “Icon of Indian Cinema”.

Rajeev Masand, film critic, is this edition’s festival consultant. This year will see separate curators for Indian and International segments.



Udita Jhunjhunwala, entertainment writer, for Indian cinema and Aseem Chhabra, festival director of New York Indian Film Festival, for world cinema.



The film festival will kick start from New Delhi on July 18 and will travel to Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Indore, Dehradun, Meerut, Hissar, Jalandhar, Agra, Raipur, and conclude on 29th September in Mumbai. JFF provides film makers with an audience of around 55,000 people with more than 400 screenings.