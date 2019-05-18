Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Entries invited for Jagran Film Fest

Entries are being invited for the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival, which is all set to travel across 18 cities, starting from New Delhi on July 18.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entries are being invited for the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival, which is all set to travel across 18 cities, starting from New Delhi on July 18. Filmmakers should submit their entries at: www.jff.co.in before June 15 for Delhi. September 1 is the last date for other cities including Mumbai chapter.

Apart from categories like World Cinema, Indian Showcase, Jagran Shorts and Jagran Docs, this year, OTT (Over-the-top media) has been added as a new category. 
A multi-layered preview process followed by JFF is inviting entries for free.
This year’s festival will include new categories in programming and awards. The edition will celebrate two retrospectives- World and India. This year will also include “Icon of World Cinema” in addition to “Icon of Indian Cinema”.

Rajeev Masand, film critic, is this edition’s festival consultant. This year will see separate curators for Indian and International segments. 

Udita Jhunjhunwala, entertainment writer, for Indian cinema and Aseem Chhabra, festival director of New York Indian Film Festival, for world cinema.

The film festival will kick start from New Delhi on July 18 and will travel to Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Indore, Dehradun, Meerut, Hissar, Jalandhar, Agra, Raipur, and conclude on 29th September in Mumbai. JFF provides film makers with an audience of around 55,000 people with more than 400 screenings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagran Film Fest Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp