Thiruvananthapuram: Youth held for chain snatching

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police on Saturday nabbed a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains from two women at Pappanamcode and East Fort respectively on the same day.

The Fort police recorded the arrest of Jipin, a native of Kuttamala.

According to police, the incidents occurred last Wednesday. The accused snatched the chain from a woman near Pappanamcode Sreeragam auditorium at 11 am and later snatched a six-sovereign gold chain from another woman at West Fort at noon.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed the accused was involved in several chain snatching incidents reported in various parts of the city and the state in the past month. The police nabbed him after verifying his identity through CCTV visuals.