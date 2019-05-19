Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vattappara murder case: One taken into custody  

The Vattappara police on Saturday took a man into custody in connection with the murder of Vinod, who was found dead at his residence last week.

Arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattappara police on Saturday took a man into custody in connection with the murder of Vinod, who was found dead at his residence last week. The accused, Manoj, who is an auto driver, is suspected to be the paramour of Vinod’s wife. 

The 35-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood by his wife Lekha at Kallayam near Vattappara, last Sunday. Earlier, Lekha told police that Vinod might have committed suicide owing to family issues. However, Vinod’s relatives had alleged foul play and demanded a detailed police investigation.

According to police, the breakthrough came after recording the statement of Vinod’s eight-year-old son.
The child said he saw a person arguing with his father before the incident.

