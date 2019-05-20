Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KU Syndicate special meet to decide on retirement age of contract lecturers

The syndicate decided to hold a meeting following several requests from teachers who could be reinstated if the syndicate extends the age limit from 60 to 65.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Putting an end to uncertainties, the Kerala University syndicate will hold a special meeting on May 25 to finalise the extension of retirement age limit of contract lecturers of the University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres from 60 to 65. Several teachers who crossed the age of 60 are awaiting the syndicate decision as they were terminated from the job on March 31. 

The syndicate decided to hold a meeting following several requests from teachers who could be reinstated if the syndicate extends the age limit from 60 to 65. None of the syndicate meetings held since April 1 took up the matter. This has also created an inordinate delay for the teachers’ possible reinstatement. 
According to the order KU issued early in April following the Syndicate’s decision, the annual employment contract of a total of 20 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, from all 29 UIT centres were not renewed after its tenure ended on March 31. 

K H Babujan, a KU syndicate member, told Express that the final decision on the age extension would be taken in the special syndicate meeting to be held on May 25.“We have never delayed the meeting for discussing this issue. In fact, we fixed the meeting after the election counting as the model code of conduct is in force till May 23,” he said. 

Earlier, the senior teachers had submitted a memorandum to former VCs to extend their retirement age from 60 to 65.  A university order sent to 29 UIT centres in the state earlier last year, specified that the engagement of staff on contract basis is not permitted after the age of 60 years and hence asked principals of UIT centres not to forward the engagement requests of staff above the age of 60.

The UITs have both contract and guest lecturers in service. Most of the teachers in UITs are highly qualified and took up their job in the hope that sooner or later their service would be regularised. 
Meanwhile, M Lenin Lal, syndicate member and UIT convener, said there was pressure from youth movements to not raise the age limit as they would lose the opportunity in teaching. However, the issue will get resolved, he said. “All issues will be discussed and we will hope to arrive at a consensus. Though there is pressure from youth movements, we will resolve it taking all things into perspective,” Lenin said.

At present, the UITs have both contract and guest lecturers in service. 
The principals of the centres are the retired professors from government educational institution. 
Most of the teachers in UITs are highly qualified and took up their job in the hope that sooner or later their service would be regularised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University Institute of Technology Kerala University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp