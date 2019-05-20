KU Syndicate special meet to decide on retirement age of contract lecturers

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the Kerala University syndicate will hold a special meeting on May 25 to finalise the extension of retirement age limit of contract lecturers of the University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres from 60 to 65. Several teachers who crossed the age of 60 are awaiting the syndicate decision as they were terminated from the job on March 31.

The syndicate decided to hold a meeting following several requests from teachers who could be reinstated if the syndicate extends the age limit from 60 to 65. None of the syndicate meetings held since April 1 took up the matter. This has also created an inordinate delay for the teachers’ possible reinstatement.

According to the order KU issued early in April following the Syndicate’s decision, the annual employment contract of a total of 20 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, from all 29 UIT centres were not renewed after its tenure ended on March 31.

K H Babujan, a KU syndicate member, told Express that the final decision on the age extension would be taken in the special syndicate meeting to be held on May 25.“We have never delayed the meeting for discussing this issue. In fact, we fixed the meeting after the election counting as the model code of conduct is in force till May 23,” he said.

Earlier, the senior teachers had submitted a memorandum to former VCs to extend their retirement age from 60 to 65. A university order sent to 29 UIT centres in the state earlier last year, specified that the engagement of staff on contract basis is not permitted after the age of 60 years and hence asked principals of UIT centres not to forward the engagement requests of staff above the age of 60.

The UITs have both contract and guest lecturers in service. Most of the teachers in UITs are highly qualified and took up their job in the hope that sooner or later their service would be regularised.

Meanwhile, M Lenin Lal, syndicate member and UIT convener, said there was pressure from youth movements to not raise the age limit as they would lose the opportunity in teaching. However, the issue will get resolved, he said. “All issues will be discussed and we will hope to arrive at a consensus. Though there is pressure from youth movements, we will resolve it taking all things into perspective,” Lenin said.

At present, the UITs have both contract and guest lecturers in service.

The principals of the centres are the retired professors from government educational institution.

Most of the teachers in UITs are highly qualified and took up their job in the hope that sooner or later their service would be regularised.