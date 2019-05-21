Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Luminaries gather to wish birthday greetings

Social activist and poet Sugathakumari presenting a memorabilia to Malayalam poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri on the occasion of his 80th birthday celebration in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 80th birthday celebration of one of Malayalam’s eminent poets Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri, brought luminaries from Malayalam literature, students, and well-wishers under a single roof at Bharat Bhavan, here on Monday.

The celebrations began with the recital of Sri Badareesa Suprabhatham penned by the poet himself by Bhavana Radhakrishnan. 

The inaugural session by K Omanakutty was attended by VN Jayaprakash, poet Prabha Varma and others. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair recited ‘Pithryanam’, a poem of Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. 

In the valedictory function, a book penned by the poet’s daughter Adithi, ‘Vaikiyo Njan’ was released as Prabha Varma handed over a copy of the book to Bhavan’ member secretary Pramod Payyannur. Prabha said the book was well-written and should have come out much earlier. 

Poet Madhusoodanan said Vishnu had a legacy of rich tradition and added that the more than that of a poet he was a social reformer. Sugathakumari, George Onakkoor were the other visitors.

