KU results may be delayed, lecturers keep away from valuation 

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The examination results of various courses under Kerala University (KU) are likely to be delayed this year, as a section of guest and contract lecturers are keeping away from valuation duties demanding settlement of valuation dues from the university. Allegedly, the dues have not been paid for the last several years. It is learnt from the sources that around 700 teachers including guest and contract lecturers have not received their dues from the university. Sreejesh (name changed), a contract lecturer said that he is yet to get his around `30,000 for various exam valuations since 2016.

The remuneration for exam valuation is applicable only to contract and guest lecturers. The lecturers who are qualified as per UGC regulation are not eligible for remuneration for exam valuation as valuation is considered to be part of their job. According to teachers’ association representatives, maximum attendance was ensured at valuation camps but a small section of teachers decided to stay away from valuation demanding long pending payment dues.

The varsity is likely to postpone the university exam results of UG and PG examinations as a section of teachers are still adamant on staying away from the valuation process. The delay in publishing results will delay the start of next semester. “Yes, it is true that a section of teachers is not happy with the delay in releasing the fund. We need to address their concerns and have called on the Controller of Examinations recently to resolve the issue,” said association representatives.

Last year, various universities in the state revised the norms of payment to college teachers for exam valuation. However, the payment is still tied up in red-tape. Teacher’s unions also added that lecturers had to evaluate at least 100 answer sheets.

Meanwhile, Mini Dejo Kappen, Controller of Examinations, KU, told Express that the process to release the dues has begun. “We have directed the officers concerned and all the teachers will get their dues soon. For those have complaints, can approach me in office and we will address their concerns. However, we have taken up this issue and such instances will not be repeated in the future,” she said.