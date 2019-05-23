Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan briefs Governor about his foreign tour

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan briefed Governor P Sathasivam about his recent foreign tour, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Chief Minister shared his experience at the United Nations World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva, Switzerland and expressed the hope that Kerala would receive Swiss investments in the near future. He informed about Netherland’s offer to share their technical expertise in Kerala’s rebuilding efforts. 

The listing of the ‘masala bond’ of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on the London Stock Exchange and drafting of a detailed proposal to receive aid from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for rebuilding Kerala also figured in talks 

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala governor P Sathasivam

