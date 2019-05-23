Pinarayi Vijayan briefs Governor about his foreign tour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan briefed Governor P Sathasivam about his recent foreign tour, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister shared his experience at the United Nations World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva, Switzerland and expressed the hope that Kerala would receive Swiss investments in the near future. He informed about Netherland’s offer to share their technical expertise in Kerala’s rebuilding efforts.

The listing of the ‘masala bond’ of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on the London Stock Exchange and drafting of a detailed proposal to receive aid from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for rebuilding Kerala also figured in talks