A breathtaking hiking trail

Pandavanpara, on the Perungadavila- Karakkonam Road, offers a stunning view

By Gopika I S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lure of many remote terrains is its unexplored and rustic charm. Pandavanpara, just one kilometre into the Perungadavila- Karakkonam Road, is no different. With its mythological allure and mystic beauty, the idyllic spot can rival any tourist location in the state. 
Myths have it that the Pandavas stayed here during their exile from the kingdom, thus the name Pandavanpara. 

Also known as Panchavanpara, the rocks with 5,000-year-old human inscriptions are an instant attraction. The steep spot is also a perfect hiking trail. The rocks form a cave-like structure on top called the 'Aduppukootipara' which bears inscriptions on them.

The Archaeological Department began research on the inscriptions back in 1979. Now, the three-acre property surrounding the rocks is protected land under the department. The drawings on these stones have the old Tamil script as well as flower shapes. It is assumed to be of the late Neolithic period. 

Hikers' paradise
What makes Pandavanpara unique is that it offers a perfect spot for hikers. Though laid with slippery stones, the view from the top makes the hour-long climb worth every bit.
 
Issues galore
The lack of basic facilities, including a signboard, might prove a dampener. The quarrying has also affected the spot. The cave atop the rock is also a dump yard.

The inscriptions
There are about 37 carved motifs on both the walls. This includes the carvings of human and animal figures as well as some abstract shapes. The inscriptions resemble those of Edakkal caves. Though the entrance of the cave has a diameter of only about three metres, the inner portion is spacious and cool. 

How to reach
The nearest railway station is at Neyyattinkara. Trivandrum International Airport is the nearest one and takes just one hour to the rock. It is also easily accessible by bus.

Pandavanpara

