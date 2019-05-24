A celebration of political satire at its finest in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous line #meinchowkidaarhoon to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's fall from the 'thulabharam' at a temple, each incident which found its place during the elections was captured in the form of cartoons and caricatures in an exhibition held at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club in PC Sukumaran Nair Memorial Hall.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by LDF's C Divakaran and BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan. The exhibition featured more than 100 political cartoons sketched by 38 artists. The exhibition was organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

Each cartoon and caricature displayed at the exhibition explored different themes, either related to political parties or the politicians. The artworks were sketched by artists from media organisations including Malayala Manorama, Kerala Kaumudi, Mathrubhumi and The Week. While some of the artists chose to take themes such as the quotes by politicians which grabbed much attention during the elections, some others tried to bring in fantasy themes. The Sabarimala issue is also featured in the exhibition.

Kummanam, while inaugurating the exhibition, said cartoonists should be encouraged and these kinds of events should be held regularly. Veteran cartoonists V Sukumar, PV Krishnan and Kerala Cartoon Academy chairman K Unnikrishnan spoke on the occasion.

“This form of art should be encouraged but it receives the least attention every time,” said Unnikrishnan. The exhibition was also held as part of the centenary celebrations of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.