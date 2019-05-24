Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Points to ponder: How caste, religion played a part in polls

 With the UDF winning the elections in the state with a huge margin, the role played by religion and caste-based organisations has to be taken into account.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jubilant UDF workers celebrating their victory in the Lok Sabha elections at  Mar Ivanios College at Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the UDF winning the elections in the state with a huge margin, the role played by religion and caste-based organisations has to be taken into account.

SNDP, the prominent organisation of the powerful Ezhava community, was not clear in its position, oscillating between the BJP and the Left Front. NSS, as always, openly took an equidistant stand in the elections. But it had taken an open stand regarding the Sabarimala issue with both the BJP and the Congress expecting the NSS votes to be in their kitty. Ultimately, it seems the NSS support has worked in favour of the Congress as both Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram and K Surendran in Pathanamthitta lost with huge margins. 

The CPM and the Left Front fielded Veena George MLA from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat expecting the outright support of the Orthodox Church as was during the last Assembly elections. 

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Orthodox church had openly stated Veena was the ‘daughter of the Church’, which worked in her favour as she trounced Sivadasan Nair. However, the Orthodox Church did not extend its support wholeheartedly to Veena this time, resulting in her drubbing.

The Catholic community seems to have voted extensively in support of the UDF. In constituencies like Ernakulam, Chalakkudy and Thrissur which have a sizeable Catholic population, the UDF candidates won with good margins.

Muslim consolidation in favour of the UDF was another phenomenon witnessed in this election and the community voted extensively for the UDF. 

The presence of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad helped in the consolidation of Muslim votes as he was projected as the Prime Minister candidate of the UPA.

A faction of the KPMS led by Punnala Sreekumar was extending its support to the LDF and Pinarayi Vijayan and it was in the forefront of the Women’s Wall. However, this did not help the prospects of the CPM and the LDF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF LDF Ezhava Sabarimala Kerala Caste politics NSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp