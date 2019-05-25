Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Traffic park to get a lease of life

Yet another summer vacation is coming to an end and the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park in Shangumukham remains closed.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Nandhakumar H V
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another summer vacation is coming to an end and the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park in Shangumukham remains closed. The District Tourism Promotion Council had leased the park for renovation a year ago. The park has not been opened ever since.

A traffic training park is a source of knowledge and recreation to the children. Cycle tracks and traffic signals are the most attractive features of the park. The park was last renovated in 2010 when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the Tourism minister.

"These parks used to generate good income to the DTPC. After its shutdown, there is a huge loss to the council and the staff who worked at the park. However, Kudumbashree works clean the park on a regular basis. The Department of Tourism has unveiled a Shankumukham Master Plan under which the park will be renovated. Therefore, DTPC has no role to maintain the park now," said Bindumani, DTPC secretary. 
A rented private restaurant can be seen in front of the park. "Despite several trees falling and destroying its cycle godown, officials remain unresponsive. DTPC must give sufficient facilities as per the rent they demand," said a staff at the Sindoor restaurant.

“We intend to develop Shangumukham in three steps in a proposal, which estimate Rs 14.6 crore. The proposal's highlight is the beachfront developments which includes an entry gate, parking lot, recreational hub, cultural hub and other landscape developments. The modification of the children's park is yet another prominent feature. As per the master plan, all proposed developments and renovation duties will be completed before March 31, 2020,” said officials at the Kerala State Planning Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp