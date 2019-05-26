Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food delivery boys to come under Excise radar

Their registration as well as inspection of ID cards mulled. Move follows incidents where delivery boys were found peddling drugs 

Published: 26th May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food delivery boys, who hitherto went unchecked, will now be scrutinised by anti-drug agencies. Soon, they will have to register with the respective Excise range offices and should also possess identity cards.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Friday said, “There was some leeway given that it was food being delivered. However, after realising what is happening, we are taking immediate steps and the registration with range offices is one among them. After doing this, the inspections will follow and the identity cards will also be checked.”

The decision came in the light of two incidents that happened in Kochi recently. In the first incident, a food delivery boy left the vehicle and ran off after throwing away a packet when he was spotted during a routine vehicle inspection by the Kochi Circle Inspector. The packet he left behind had 500 gm ganja in it following which this new method of drug distribution was revealed.

The culprit is yet to be apprehended. Following the lead, more such inspections were done and a Perinthalmanna native named Nikesh, 27, was apprehended with 500 gm hashish from the boat jetty in Fort Kochi. He was using the mobile phone and vehicle of his friend who is registered with a food delivery company. The search for his friend and the dealer is going on according to Kochi Excise circle inspector Sasi Kumar. The network works like a multi-level marketing company and the distributor at the lowest tier will have no information about the people who bring the drugs.

“The food delivery boys get entry everywhere and receive some consideration during the routine inspections. This could be the factor that encourages such a method which would help them evade authorities. We will also ask the companies to take action against such delivery boys and will also check if people pose as delivery boys with no relation to the companies at all,” said N S Salimkumar, central region joint excise commissioner.

Murky business
The drug distributors register with the food delivery companies with their name, mobile number, vehicle number. They do one or two food deliveries every day and spend the rest of the time distributing drugs across the city as per instructions.

The money taken from the buyer is deposited in the account of the dealer. The dealer will give the commission of the distributor through mobile wallet.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
food delivery Drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp