Patients from north India to get priority on trains

TTEs have been asked to provide vacant berths to patients arriving for treatment

Train Services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to patients, including the cancer-stricken, who often had to travel all the way from the northern parts of the state to avail themselves of quality treatment at various healthcare centres here, finding vacant berths will no longer be difficult.

For, the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) have been directed to give priority to such patients against those vacant berths which are available after its allotment to the reservation-against-cancellation (RAC) travellers. This was informed by Railway Board Director (Passenger Marketing) Shelly Srivastava in a representation made before the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. 

“The representation of the Railway Board follows the commission’s direction to come out with a reservation policy. Such a demand was made after a one-year-old girl child suffering from heart disease died on board the Maveli Express in December after her mother’s plea for a seat was turned down by the TTEs concerned,” said a statement from the commission. 

As per the representation, the patient quota will be created for cancer patients in special trains also.  It has been decided to set aside four berths in sleeper class and two berths each in AC/first class coaches from the emergency quota for cancer patients and attendants travelling on concessional tickets issued in exchange of concession certificate. 

In the case of differently-abled people, they can avail themselves of four berths in sleeper class and two berths in AC coach. The attendants can also avail themselves of the same facility. The representation also said women travellers undertaking long-distance train journey can avail themselves of six berths in sleeper class and six berths in third AC coaches in trains like Rajdhani Express. 

Reason for order

  • The demand was made after a one-year-old girl child suffering from heart disease died on board the Maveli Express in December after her mother’s plea for a seat was turned down by the TTEs concerned.
     
  • It has been decided to set aside four berths in sleeper class and two berths each in AC/first class coaches from the emergency quota for cancer patients travelling on concessional tickets
