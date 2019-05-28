Fire extinguishers and fire exits? Not yet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team from T'Puram Express visited coaching centres in the district in the wake of the recent Surat fire that killed more than 20 children at a coaching centre. It was noted that many institutes do not follow fire and safety guidelines, and many lack fire extinguishers or fire exits.

When questioned about congested classrooms and the absence of necessary fire and safety precautions, an official with a coaching centre at SS Kovil Road said they were unaware of keeping fire extinguishers in the buildings. "We cannot alter old buildings as they are rented. Two classes are on the terrace with a false ceiling. However, our new building has safety measures," he said.

Another institute along the same stretch lacks necessary measures to prevent fire outbreak. "No such accidents have happened in the nearby area," said the manager of the institute. Some of the institute owners said their students, being adults, know how to react during fire accidents.