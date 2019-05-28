Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Blame game puts e-bus service in limbo

The KSRTC has taken environment-friendly bus on a wet lease for 10 years from Maha Voyage LLP company

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the blame game going on between the two parties of the electric bus wet lease agreement - KSRTC and the Maha Voyage LLP company- the state government’s decision to convert all public transport services in the capital to electric buses by 2020 is now stuck in limbo. The KSRTC alleged the operation was stopped due to the delay in paying bus tax by the contract company.

However, the company has put the blame on the KSRTC stating as the corporation has not issued the bus permit the company is unable to pay the tax. They have also claimed the corporation is yet to pay an amount of Rs 1.5 crore to the company. The KSRTC had introduced 10 e-bus services in the state during the Sabarimala season in November.  

Mumbai-based Maha Voyage LLP is the leased company selected by KSRTC at an amount of Rs 43.20 per km. After the Sabarimala season, the corporation began a long-route service of e-buses on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam route on February 25. The 10 e-bus services operated by the KSRTC on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam route stopped operating from May 16. As per the agreement, the company itself is responsible to pay the bus tax and due to the delay in paying the tax, the particular service had to be stopped, said KSRTC MD M P Dinesh.

K M Sree Kumar, executive director (administration), KSRTC, said the corporation has informed the contract company to settle the tax dues and begin services as soon as possible. “No permit has been issued for the e-vehicles as it is not possible to avail the permit with tax dues,” said Sree Kumar.

However, a source close to the company told Express that the two main reasons to suddenly withdraw the e-service from the state are the vehicle permit, which is to be issued by the corporation, has not been done yet and the outstanding dues of the KSRTC are around Rs 1.5 crore. 

Though the corporation has paid the amount till December, the rest of the amount till date is pending. “We’re ready to continue the service by paying the tax, but as no vehicle permit has been issued the RTO officials are not accepting our payment,” said the source. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram RTO B Muraleekrishnan said, “Due to a delay in the payment of tax, a notice was issued to the company on May 15 to stop the service until the full payment is made. As the payment is still pending, the company cannot operate the services.”

