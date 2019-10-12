Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Furniture manufacturing unit reduced to cinders

No immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at Kinfra park

Published: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters engaged in dousing the fire that broke out in a furniture manufacturing unit at Kinfra Apparel Park in Menamkulam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week on since the inferno which devoured a shopping centre opposite the Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud here, another major fire raged through a furniture manufacturing unit at Kinfra Apparel Park in Menamkulam near Kazhakoottam on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday night. But there have been no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the blaze.

Short circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire at the IndRoyal company’s production facility  which started around 9.15 pm.  Five fire tenders were pressed into the service as the firefighters battled the leaping flames for around 90 minutes before they managed to put out the blaze, which raged through the single-storey building having an asbestos roof.  As the building which was being used to stock huge quantities of raw materials and chemicals went up in flames, a black plume of smoke rose up and the blaze could be seen several miles away.  

According to the Fire and Rescue personnel, the fire has been brought under control. Subin,  who was a member of the team which battled the blaze,  said a major disaster could be averted as the fire and rescue personnel swiftly removed  highly inflammable chemicals stored inside the building.

“We received the fire alert from the staffers of the unit at 9.20 pm. And the fire has been  brought under control. Several equipment and raw materials have been gutted. Short circuit is believed to have triggered it,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue personnel have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage.  Police also arrived at the spot. The owner of the furniture unit too has rushed to the scene. However, the extent of the loss is yet to be ascertained.

Back in November, the manufacturing unit of Family Plastics at Manvila in nearby Sreekariyam was gutted.  Later, it was proved to be a case of internal sabotage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp