Furniture manufacturing unit reduced to cinders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week on since the inferno which devoured a shopping centre opposite the Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud here, another major fire raged through a furniture manufacturing unit at Kinfra Apparel Park in Menamkulam near Kazhakoottam on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday night. But there have been no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the blaze.

Short circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire at the IndRoyal company’s production facility which started around 9.15 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into the service as the firefighters battled the leaping flames for around 90 minutes before they managed to put out the blaze, which raged through the single-storey building having an asbestos roof. As the building which was being used to stock huge quantities of raw materials and chemicals went up in flames, a black plume of smoke rose up and the blaze could be seen several miles away.

According to the Fire and Rescue personnel, the fire has been brought under control. Subin, who was a member of the team which battled the blaze, said a major disaster could be averted as the fire and rescue personnel swiftly removed highly inflammable chemicals stored inside the building.

“We received the fire alert from the staffers of the unit at 9.20 pm. And the fire has been brought under control. Several equipment and raw materials have been gutted. Short circuit is believed to have triggered it,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue personnel have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Police also arrived at the spot. The owner of the furniture unit too has rushed to the scene. However, the extent of the loss is yet to be ascertained.

Back in November, the manufacturing unit of Family Plastics at Manvila in nearby Sreekariyam was gutted. Later, it was proved to be a case of internal sabotage.