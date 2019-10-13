‘Developments in Koodathayi murders a diversionary tactic’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday alleged that details of the Koodathayi serial deaths, though known to the police much earlier, were made public ahead of assembly polls as part of a diversionary tactic.

The KPCC chief said the police were able to identify the culprits in the Koodathayi serial deaths case much earlier. But carrying out arrests just ahead of bypolls is aimed at ensuring that political issues are not discussed.

“The farce that we see being enacted before us is also aimed at trivialising all important issues including Sabarimala,” Mullappally said in a statement. He alleged all developments in the case were being stage managed by the chief minister who holds the Home portfolio, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and State Police Chief. Mullappally alleged the ‘drama’ will continue till the bypolls are over.